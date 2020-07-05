UNITED STATES—The famous singer, Kanye West, has announced on Saturday, July 4, that he will be running for the American presidency position in 2020. Up to this date, Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, has been cooperating with the current American president, Donald Trump for discussing matters of crime. Now the singer will be competing against Trump, and, Joe Biden for the presidency position.

On Saturday, the rapper, 43, who is also the husband of Kim Kardashian, tweeted that he will be running for presidency in the US this year. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has replied to the post, saying that he will provide full support for Kanye. A new trending topic on Twitter is “First Lady”, which envisions Kanye living at the White House with the reality star, Kim Kardashian. The founder of the kkwbeauty, Kim, has also shown support by retweeting her husband’s post along with an American flag emoji.

This is not the first time that the rapper talked about his desires of becoming the president of US, and he has expressed this ambition at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015. He also mentioned running for presidency at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, in New York, in November of 2019.

The designer of the shoe brand Yeezy, Kanye, has showed support for Trump throughout the years. He has visited the president in October 11, 2018, to have a discussion about criminal justice issues such as prison reform, prevention of gang violence, and the reduction of violence in Chicago, too. Kim Kardashian has also visited the White House in the same year to discuss the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a great grandmother who has been serving a life-sentence in prison for a non-violent crime.