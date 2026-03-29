WEST HOLLYWOOD—On March 26, the Los Angeles Metro Board of Directors met and approved the plan for the proposed project to extend the K Line, one of the light rail lines, through West Hollywood.

According to reporting by KTLA5 in Los Angeles, the extension will be close to 10 miles long. In addition, it will go through West Hollywood and Hollywood and will also lead to the Hollywood Bowl. This extension will also connect Mid-City and the Fairfax District with the Crenshaw/Expo line. Once completed, this project is projected to provide a rail connection to tourist sites in Los Angeles.

Over 325,000 residents will be served by the extension and that 100,000 people will ride it each day. There is resistance to the program with some homeowners worried about the tunneling required to construct the new extension.

Residents of Mid-City are concerned about the potential negative impact that this project might have on their quality of life.

Construction of the northern extension will begin in 2041, and it is expected to open to passengers by 2047.