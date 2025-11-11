BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, November 10, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled an electrical fire in Beverly Grove.

The fire was reported at 1:39 p.m. at 8701 Gracie Allen Drive. A large (approximately 1,000 pound) lithium-ion battery (from a motorized cart) was off-gassing on the “Plaza North Interstitial” (between 3rd floor and plaza level).

There is no fire problem at this time. Given the size and weight, firefighters are determining the safest option for getting the battery to the ground and outside for mitigation. There were no reported injuries or impact on the facility operations as a result.