HOLLYWOOD—The contenders for the biggest accolade in the music industry were announced on Friday, November 7. I’m referring to the Grammy Awards. Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 9 Grammy nominations including nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. For those not in the know, Lamar earned Grammys this year for Record and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.”

For the upcoming 2026 ceremony, Lamar is nominated in the Record and Song of the Year categories for “luther,” while he competes in the Album of the Year race for “GNX.” Lamar has been nominated for the highest honor several times but has never won. Not far behind Lamar with nominations are Lady Gaga with seven nominations including Album of the Year for “Mayhem,” while her hit song “Abracadabra” earned nominations for Record and Song of the Year.

Bad Bunny earned 6 nominations including noms for Album, Song and Record of the Year as well. Also ranking in 6 nods was Sabrina Carpenter, who will also compete in the top categories of Album, Song and Record of the Year alongside Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny.

Were there snubs. Of course, if they weren’t it wouldn’t be the Grammys. Not seeing much love was Miley Cyrus who was largely overlooked for her most recent album. Grammy winner Lorde didn’t see any love despite her dropping her fourth album, “Virgin” this year. Also overlooked were Gracie Abrams, The Weeknd and Megan Moroney.

To view a full list of this year’s nominees, visit: https://www.grammy.com/news/2026-grammys-nominations-full-winners-nominees-list

A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Album of the Year

-Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

-Sabrina Carpenter “Manchild”

-Justin Bieber “SWAG”

-Clipse, Pusha T & Malice “Let God Sort Em Out”

-Kendrick Lamar “GNX”

-Leon Thomas “MUTT”

-Lady Gaga “MAYHEM”

-Tyler, The Creator “CHROMAKOPIA”

Record of the Year

-Bad Bunny “DtMF”

-Sabrina Carpenter “Manchild”

-Doechii “Anxiety”

-Billie Eilish “WILDFLOWER”

-Lady Gaga “Abracadabra”

-Kendrick Lamar “luther”

-Chappell Roan “The Subway”

-ROSE, Bruno Mars “APT.”

Song of the Year

-“Abracadabra”

-“Anxiety”

-“APT.”

-“DtMF”

-“Golden [From “Kpop Demon Hunters”]”

-“luther”

-“Manchild”

-“WILDFLOWER”

Best New Artist

-Olivia Dean

-KATSEYE

-The Marias

-Addison Rae

-sombr

-Leon Thomas

-Alex Warren

-Lola Young

Best Pop Vocal Album

-Justin Bieber “SWAG”

-Sabrina Carpenter “Man’s Best Friend”

-Miley Cyrus “Something Beautiful”

-Lady Gaga “MAYHEM”

-Teddy Swims” I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)”

Best Rock Album

-Deftones “private music”

-HAIM “I quit”

-Linkin Park “From Zero”

-Turnstile “NEVER ENOUGH”

-YUNGBLUD “Idols”

Best R&B Album

-GIVEON “BELOVED”

-Coco Jones “Why Not More?”

-Ledisi “The Crown”

-Teyana Taylor “Escape Room”

-Leon Thomas “MUTT”

Best Rap Album

-Clipse, Pusha T & Malice “Let God Sort Em Out”

-GloRilla “GLORIOUS”

-JID “God Does Like Ugly”

-Kendrick Lamar “GNX”

-Tyler, The Creator “CHROMAKOPIA”

Best Traditional Country Album

-Charley Crockett “Dollar A Day”

-Lukas Nelson “American Romance”

-Willie Nelson “Oh What A Beautiful World”

-Margo Price “Hard Headed Woman”

-Zach Top “Ain’t In It For My Health”

Best Contemporary Country Album

-Kelsea Ballerini “Patterns”

-Tyler Childers “Snipe Hunter”

-Eric Church “Evangeline Vs. The Machine”

-Jelly Roll “Beautifully Broken”

-Miranda Lambert “Postcards From Texas”

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 1, 2026, on CBS and Paramount+. No host for the ceremony has yet been announced.