WOODLAND HILLS—On Monday, November 10, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they battled a structure fire in Woodland Hills. The fire was reported at 4:03 p.m. at 6020 N. Woodlake Avenue at a two-story, detached ADU with fire on the second floor.

By 4:21 p.m. the fire was reported knocked down. A total of 38 firefighters located a contents fire in one room on the 2nd floor and extinguished it in 18 minutes. There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.