HOLLYWOOD HILLS-On Thursday, April 8, the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a brush fire in the 8300 Block of West Mulholland drive in the Hollywood Hills.

Upon arrival, firefighters found approximately “one-quarter acre of brush on fire in steep terrain with a moderate rate of spread,” according to LAFD Spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

The brush fire was started by a downed power pole that resulted from a traffic collision. The fire burned light-to-medium brush in 7 mph winds. It took 53 firefighters 19 minutes to stop all forward progress of the fire.

“Firefighters navigated around the electrical hazard from the power pole, deployed hose lines into the brush, and stopped all forward progress of the fire at approximately one-quarter acre in 19 minutes (53 firefighters),” Prange stated. “Firefighter-paramedics are on scene evaluating an occupant from the vehicle.”

No nearby structures were threatened.