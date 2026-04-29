WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood will host its WeHo Rec Expo & Kids Fair on Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. Event booths and activities will be held throughout the park’s outdoor areas and in both Fiesta Hall and Great Hall.

The Rec Expo & Kids Fair is free and open to the public. Attendees can look forward to demonstrations, giveaways, community resource booths, and fun activities for all ages. Highlights include the Kids March: Kids Have Voices, Too! — a march where children create posters and share their voices. Materials will be provided, and no registration is required.

Representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department will be onsite providing public education and information. Attendees can learn all about the city’s recreation programs and events for all ages, community services, and local school and preschool programs!

For additional details about the WeHo Rec Expo call (323) 848-6497 or email recreation@weho.org. For additional information about the Kids Fair call (323) 848-6510 or email humanservices@weho.org or wehocares@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.