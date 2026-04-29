BEVERLY HILLS—On April 27, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that K-9 Tau, a retired Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, after a life defined by service, loyalty, and heart.

During a remarkable 10-year career with the Beverly Hills Police Department, Tau completed more than 4,000 hours of training and was deployed 260 times. His work included 65 suspect searches, the apprehension of 27 suspects, and the recovery of three discarded firearms. Tau was a steadfast protector in the field and an invaluable partner to those he served alongside.

In retirement, the K-9 enjoyed comfort, from daily walks to quiet moments at home, and even made a special appearance on our Instagram during an interview with the @officialdogpack podcast.

“His remarkable sense of smell never faded, always finding something along the way. More than a K-9, Tau was a loyal companion, a trusted partner, and a true member of the BHPD family. His service, dedication, and spirit will not be forgotten,” the BHPD stated on its Facebook page.