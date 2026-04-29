WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is getting the word out about the opening of three new Metro D Line stations, close to West Hollywood. The Metro D Line is one of the region’s subway/underground rail lines, formerly called the Purple Line. It currently runs from Downtown Los Angeles to Koreatown. It will be extended west along Wilshire Boulevard into Beverly Hills. The D Line route will continue west to Century City and Westwood in the future.

On Friday, May 8, new D Line stations will open at three locations: Wilshire/La Brea; Wilshire/Fairfax; and Wilshire/La Cienega. These will directly serve the Mid-Wilshire, Miracle Mile, and Beverly Hills areas and will strengthen connections and mobility options between West Hollywood and surrounding communities. The new stations are a significant milestone for fast, frequent, and reliable rail access for residents, workers, and visitors.

Community members are asked to take advantage of several existing Metro bus lines that provide direct access to and from West Hollywood and connect seamlessly with the new Metro D Line stations:

-Metro Line 212 – north/south on La Brea Avenue with service to the Wilshire/La Brea station;

-Metro Line 217 – north/south on Fairfax Avenue with service to the Wilshire/Fairfax station; and

-Metro Line 105 – north/south on La Cienega Boulevard with service to the Wilshire/La Cienega station.

The routes offer daily frequent service and provide easy north-south travel across West Hollywood, Mid City, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills (Line 105 only) linking riders to the new rail line and the broader Metro system.

Metro bus and rail rides are $1.75 including 2 hours of free transfers between Metro bus and rail routes with further discounts available for seniors, disabled riders, students, and low-income riders as well as frequent riders through automatic daily and weekly fare capping. Qualifying West Hollywood residents who are disabled or over 62 can apply for city-subsidized bus passes for free rides on all Metro buses and trains.

Community members are asked to plan a trip using Metro’s Trip Planner to explore the fastest and most convenient routes.

West Hollywood is planning to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of its local transit services such as Cityline to ensure its transit options continue to meet community needs later this year. As part of this effort, West Hollywood will explore opportunities to enhance or expand city-operated transit services, including assessing whether future routes or service modifications may offer more direct connections to the new Metro D Line stations.

In March 2026, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) Board of Directors voted to advance and approve the San Vicente-Fairfax alignment as the locally preferred alternative for the K Line Northern Extension, a major rail project that will, in the future, connect West Hollywood with Mid-City and Hollywood.

Additional details about the Metro D Line extension is available via: www.metro.net/d-line-extension. For information about transit services in West Hollywood visit: www.go.weho.org/transit.