STUDIO CITY—On March 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Valley Bureau responded to a call regarding a hiker in distress at 3501 Alta Mesa Drive.



LAFD Air Units located the injured party who was described as an injured female approximately 70 years-old with minor injuries. She fell on Fryman Canyon Trail. LAFD Air Units initiated a hoist operation to get the hiker to solid grown where she could be evaluated and transported to an area hospital for treatment.



Several LAFD first responders assisted in getting the stranded and injured hiker to safety. There is no further information at this time.