MALIBU—On Monday, August 4, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Caltrans will close one lane of Pacific Coast Highway in each direction at Corral Canyon in Malibu.

The construction work will transpire from Tuesday, August 5 thru Wednesday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. for bridge construction work.

One lane will remain open for motorists, who are advised to watch for workers and work vehicles. Traffic fines will be doubled in construction zones.