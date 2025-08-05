MALIBU—On Monday, August 4, the city of Malibu announced that Westward Beach has earned its second Blue Flag Award.

The award is international recognition for having safe, clean and environmentally responsible beaches. Westward Beach won the honor in 2023 previously.

The Blue Fag website notes that the honor is awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the Blue Flag promotes environmental education and sustainable tourism. Sites must continuously meet and maintain strict requirements, including regular water quality testing, the implementation of waste and resource management, accessible facilities, and the provision of safety services and equipment.

The LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors will be hosting a Blue Flag Information and Activity Booth on Wednesday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westward Beach.

Individuals will be open to enjoy hands-on activities including a Bio Blitz nature survey and Snap the Sand beach photo challenge. For more details visit the Blue Flag website https://www.blueflag.global/our-programme or call 424-526-7900.