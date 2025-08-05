SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, August 2, a local photographer and YouTuber captured video footage of a great white shark swimming about 50 yards from Santa Monica Beach near the pier. The shark was estimated to be close to 15 feet long.



On August 3, there was a post on Surfer regarding how frequently great white sharks are seen in the area.



“Great white sharks, particularly juveniles, are common in Southern California. The young ones are partial to the regions, thanks mostly in part to the favorable conditions, a buffet of their preferred food (stingrays and small fish), the warmer water, and the relative lack of predators. It’s like Little League for the young ones, before they enter the big leagues offshore and up north on the California coast.



However, during a recent scan of Santa Monica, shark documenter, Carlos Guana, aka The Malibu Artist, spotted something peculiar, an adult great white, measuring in around 15 feet, cruising just near the Los Angeles County Pier.”



This new information challenges the old belief that only juvenile great white sharks will swim that close to shore. Reports indicate that a 15-foot great white shark could be anywhere from 20-70 years old.