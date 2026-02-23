MALIBU—On Sunday, February 22, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page updates regarding weekly road work and lane closures for Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon for the week ending March 1, 2026.

PCH FROM TEMESCAL CANYON RD TO CARBON BEACH TERRACE

Current conditions:

• Temescal Canyon Rd–Sunset Blvd: Reduced speed, 35 mph, cones/signage

• Sunset Blvd–Carbon Beach Terrace: Active work zone, possible single-lane closures, 25 mph

Crews may set up additional single-lane closures weekdays 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

PLANNED/POTENTIAL PCH WORK ZONES:

• Ventura County Line–Carbon Beach Terrace: Trancas Canyon Rd–Guernsey Ave & Corral Canyon Bridge repairs; possible nighttime closures

• South of Las Flores Canyon Rd–Sunset Blvd: Fire-damaged roadway, drainage, electrical & slope repairs; lane closures as needed, weekdays 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

• Carbon Canyon Rd–Topanga Canyon Blvd (SR-27): SCE trenching

– NB PCH closed: 4 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays, 4 a.m.–4 p.m. weekends, 9 p.m.–6 a.m. daily

– SB PCH closed: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays, 4 a.m.–4 p.m. weekends, 9 p.m.–6 a.m. daily

• South of Big Rock Dr: Catchment wall construction; NB lane closed daily 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

• South of Topanga Canyon Blvd.–Sunset Blvd: Slope repair/culvert cleanup; NB reduced to one lane as needed, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

• Coastline Drive–Porto Marina Way (near Getty Villa): Retaining wall work; NB lane closed daily 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

• Sunset Blvd to quarter-mile north: Castellammare Mesa landslide drilling; nightly 10 p.m.–6 a.m. NB PCH closed, traffic shifted to SB lanes

TOPANGA CANYON BLVD — PCH TO GRAND VIEW DR

• Closed to motorists nightly midnight–5 a.m.

• One-lane traffic w/ pilot car (PM 2.5–2.😎 for Caltrans emergency work, 5 a.m.–11:59 p.m. daily

• One-lane traffic for SCE trenching (Old Topanga Canyon Rd–south of Happy Trail), weekdays 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

• One-lane traffic for SCE electrical work (Highvale Trail–Happy Trail), Sun–Thu nights 9 p.m.–5 a.m.

For more details visit the project website: https://dot.ca.gov/…/district…/d7-palisades-fire-repairs.