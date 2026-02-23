CALIFORNIA—On Friday, February 20, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that several suspects were arrested in connection to a multi-agency cargo theft investigation.

The LAPD reported on Wednesday, February 18, that the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Task Force, in partnership with the Los Angeles Port Police, California Department of Justice Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy Program (TRUE) and the California Department of Motor Vehicles Investigations Division, executed three search warrants related to an ongoing multi-agency cargo theft investigation involving stolen container chassis. The search warrants were served at locations in Corona, Compton, and Wilmington. Investigators arrested five individuals:

• Jose Del Toro Sr., 43, of Corona, CA – Booking #7184757

• Maria Ramos, 42, Corona, CA – Booking #7184761

• Malissa Del Toro, 25, Corona, CA – Booking #7184711

• Jose Del Toro Jr., 23, Corona, CA – Booking #7184759

• Yairet Jimenez, 23, Corona, CA – Booking #7184766

During the service of the warrants, investigators impounded 84 stolen container chassis, 11 tractors, 25 vehicles, 6 all-terrain vehicles, and 2 heavy-duty forklifts believed to be associated with fraudulent vehicle identification numbers. Investigators also recovered three handguns, multiple digital devices, and U.S. currency totaling $301,604. The five suspects were booked at 77th Jail for 487(a) PC – Grand Theft.

The total estimated value of recovered property exceeds $5 million. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected. This case underscores the importance of interagency collaboration in combating large-scale cargo theft and preserving the integrity of commercial supply chains. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-8766 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. During non-business hours or weekends call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or send tips by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads). All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tips can also be submitted online at www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.