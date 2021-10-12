HOLLYWOOD HILLS/MULHOLLAND—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision.

On Sunday, August 15, around 9:05 p.m., a car was traveling eastbound Mulholland Drive near Outpost Drive, when it veered in a southeast direction, ran off road, and collided with several pedestrians standing along the south curb. The driver left the scene without identifying themselves and providing medical attention, as required by law. One of the pedestrians sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2016-2018 Honda Civic, 4 door, black or dark gray and no description of the suspect.

On April 15, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives, at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222 and refer to LAPD report number 21-06-10494. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters can go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.