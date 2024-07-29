MALIBU, July 29, 2024 — “Brad Sherman should confess and apologize for living a lie,” demands Congressional candidate, Larry Thompson (R- Calif) at his sunset campaign rally in Malibu, CA, Sunday, July 28.

“Sherman continues to mislead and lie to people that beautiful Sherman Oaks, California is named after him and his family. That’s a lie. Sherman Oaks was founded in 1927 by wealthy land-developer General Moses Hazeltine Sherman. Neither Brad Sherman nor anyone in his family is a descendant of General Sherman. He has been lying or misleading citizens about Sherman Oaks being named after him and his family ever since the Democratic Convention in 1996 when he entered national politics, and no one has ever challenged him on his false claim… until now.

“If a man can brag and lie for 30 years about his name and a famous neighborhood in his political district being named after him, what else will he lie about? This long-term dishonesty really bothers me, and it should embarrass him. He should come clean and apologize immediately to the citizens of CA 32, especially those who live in Sherman Oaks or travel on Sherman Way.

“Lying for a long time to publicly elevate one’s importance slowly eats away at one’s character. Living a lie or allowing people who trust you to believe a lie about you blinds you to the truth about everything. Sherman’s 30-year disguise finally brings his morality and credibility into serious question.”

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif) has been in office for 14 terms (28 years). California District 32 encompasses Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, Malibu, North Hills, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.

“Confess Sherman and apologize,” demands Thompson.

For further information, contact:

Robert G. Endara II

12021 Wilshire Blvd.

Suite 614

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 288-0700