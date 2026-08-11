HOLLYWOOD- Richard Marx proved once again why his music has endured for nearly four decades when he took the stage at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, on August 4. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer delivered an evening filled with familiar hits, stories, humor and the kind of connection with an audience that can only come from years of experience.From the moment Marx walked onstage, the audience was ready to take a trip down memory lane. His catalog includes some of the most recognizable songs of the late 1980s and 1990s, and hearing them performed live brought back memories for many in the crowd.While the classics brought plenty of nostalgia, Marx didn’t rely solely on his past hits. He also performed newer material, giving the audience a taste of where he is musically today.the newer songs blended naturally with the familiar favorites and demonstrated that, nearly four decades into his career, Marx is still creating, writing and moving forward as an artist. The combination of new music and the songs fans have loved for years made the evening feel like a celebration of both his past and present.

Marx rose to fame with his self-titled debut album in 1987, which produced hits including “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Should’ve Known Better,” “Endless Summer Nights” and “Hold On to the Nights.” His success continued with songs such as “Satisfied,” “Angelia” and, of course, the unforgettable ballad “Right Here Waiting.”

But Marx’s career extends far beyond the songs he recorded himself. Behind the scenes, he became one of the music industry’s most successful songwriters and producers, working with artists including Kenny Rogers, Luther Vandross, *NSYNC and Keith Urban. His collaboration with Vandross on “Dance with My Father” earned the Grammy Award for Song of the Year.

That impressive résumé could easily make for a very serious evening, but Marx is anything but stiff onstage. One of the most enjoyable parts of his performance was his personality. He was relaxed, engaging and genuinely funny, sharing stories and joking with the audience between songs. It gave the concert an intimate feeling, almost as though he were entertaining a room full of friends rather than performing in a theater.

There is also something special about seeing an artist perform songs that have been part of people’s lives for decades. A song can instantly bring you back to a particular person, place or moment in time. Judging by the audience reaction throughout the evening, Marx’s music has provided the soundtrack to plenty of those moments.

A particularly warm moment came when Marx raised a glass onstage and made a toast to New Jersey. He also toasted his wife, television personality and model Daisy Fuentes, whose own story has a New Jersey connection. Fuentes was born in Cuba, moved with her family to Spain and later settled in Harrison, New Jersey. The mention drew an enthusiastic response from the hometown crowd.

Marx and Fuentes married in 2015, and over the years he has spoken affectionately about their relationship. The toast added a personal touch to an evening that already felt much more intimate than the typical concert experience.

What may be most impressive about Marx is his longevity. The music business has changed dramatically since his debut, yet audiences continue to show up to hear these songs. Great songwriting has a way of transcending generations, and a memorable melody doesn’t suddenly disappear because decades have passed.

Marx also remains vocally strong, delivering the songs audiences came to hear while demonstrating why he has enjoyed such staying power. There were moments when the crowd could barely resist singing along, especially when those opening notes of a beloved hit were heard.

The Count Basie Center was also an ideal setting for the performance. Rather than getting lost in the size of an arena, Marx’s storytelling and interaction with the audience could be appreciated just as much as the music itself.

After so many years in the business, Richard Marx could simply walk onstage, sing the hits and call it a night. Instead, he gives his audience more—stories, laughter, memories and a glimpse of the person behind the songs.

For longtime fans, the Red Bank performance was a reminder of why they fell in love with his music in the first place. For anyone discovering his catalog later, it was proof that a well-written song never really gets old.

Rose’s Scoop: According to Marx’s manager, Scott Dorsey, some exciting news will be coming soon. Stay tuned.