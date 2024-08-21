MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills/Malibu Station reported on Wednesday, August 21, that Pacific Coast Highway is closed between Heathercliff Road and Busch Drive due to an assault with a deadly weapon suspect barricaded in a vehicle at 5 a.m.

Authorities warned the public to avoid the region until further notice. No ETA on reopening has been disclosed. Drivers were informed to seek alternate routes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) concluded their tactical response regarding the barricaded assault with a deadly weapon suspect at the 29000 block Pacific Coast Highway in the city of Malibu.

The suspect was taken into custody. The area was deemed safe and Pacific Coast Highway reopened to the public.

There is no additional information available at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is askd to contact the Whittier Police Department at (562) 567-9200.

To prefer to provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.