Search For Suspect Who Stole Elderly Woman’s Dog

LOS ANGELES─Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any details in an attempt to find a stolen dog taken from the vehicle of an elderly woman.

According to the LAPD, on March 5, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the theft of the animal was captured on surveillance video as it took place on Sepulveda Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard. The suspect is seen opening the door of the victim’s vehicle and taking her dog. The suspect is described as a male wearing a red hat, black jacket, and carrying a black backpack. The dog is named, “Lucy” and is as a beige terrier mix that was last seen wearing a red collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Hill, West Los Angeles Detectives at 310-444-1503; E-mail: 37294@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on, “Anonymous Web Tips” under the, “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the, “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.