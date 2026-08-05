WEST HOLLYWOOD—Businesswoman and TV reality star Lisa Vanderpump, known for her role on the Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules,” recently removed the PUMP logo from the TomTom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood.

On Monday, August 3, crews were spotted removing the PUMP sign. Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd currently own multiple restaurants such as SUR, PUMP, and TomTom, each located in West Hollywood, with other restaurants located in California and Nevada.

In 2018, TomTom was originally co-operated with her former SUR employees and TV reality stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. TomTom gained strong recognition from the television show, “Vanderpump Rules.” The bar was listed for sale in March 2026, marking the end of both the Toms’ minority partnership with Lisa and Ken once a permanent buyer is finalized.

PUMP closed its original location at 8948 Santa Monica Boulevard at the corner of Robertson Boulevard and moved down the street to the Garden Bar near TomTom at 8932 Santa Monica Boulevard in August 2023. PUMP was marketed as a more sophisticated dining experience, while TomTom was known for bar food and drinks.

While Lisa and Ken are currently looking for a new owner, TomTom is set to continue operating during its regular business hours from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays, noon to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, with operations closed on Monday.

While the PUMP branding was removed, a “Business for Sale” sign replaced it. The new sign now sits atop the building next to the TomTom marquee.

The listing for TomTom has been marketed by Urbanlime Real Estate and Zacuto Group and is set to include all operating assets associated with TomTom and the PUMP brand. According to marketing materials, the sale includes intellectual property, social media accounts, furniture, fixtures and equipment, goodwill and proprietary operating systems.

It is unclear whether a sale would include a complete transfer of ownership or a simple restructuring of the business.