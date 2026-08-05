SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department held a free, family-friendly community event on Tuesday, August 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. Known nationally as National Night Out, the event will include police vehicle displays, kids’ activities, resource booths, entertainment, food, and giveaways. There will also be live music, K9 demonstrations, and a chance to meet officers and firefighters.

The first 1,000 residents who arrived received free Habit burgers, so attendees. The event was held at Santa Monica City Hall, with free parking available in the Civic Center Parking Structure. The SMPD is seeking to build trust by developing a stronger relationship with the community, and also to celebrate the city in general.

National Night Out first began in August 1984 as a symbolic campaign in which neighbors turned on their porch lights and sat outside together. The inaugural event united 2.5 million people across 400 communities in order to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods were organized and fighting back. This year, organizers predict 38 million neighbors across 17,000 communities will participate.