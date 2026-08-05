SANTA MONICA—Around 3:45 a.m. on August 3, a traffic collision was reported on the westbound side of the Santa Monica Freeway (I-10) where a pedestrian was hit near Vermont Avenue, which is close to Mid-City. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived and determined that the pedestrian was deceased.

The California Highway Patrol issued a signal alert announcing that all westbound lanes were closed and that the alert would last until 6:30 a.m. At 6:45 a.m., an announcement was released stating that the alert would continue for an additional 30 minutes and the far-left lane opened. By 7:30 a.m., all of the lanes on the freeway reopened. The name of the victim has not been released to the public or the cause of the collision.