BEVERLY HILLS—The community of Beverly Hills recently gathered to celebrate its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 4. National Night Out is a free family block party dedicated to fostering relationships between public safety agents and residents. It was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 400 block of Rexford Drive.

National Night Out offers residents an opportunity to learn about crime prevention and the services public safety agents provide. Residents and visitors are encouraged to meet with local police officers and fire personnel. There is a wide range of education available, including public safety demonstrations and interactive displays.

The family-friendly event offering food trucks, live entertainment, emergency vehicle displays such as SWAT trucks and Bearcat, block parties, and hands-on demonstrations.

National Night Out is celebrated each year on the first Tuesday of August by communities across the United States. The main goals of this event are to harness relationships between law enforcement and residents and encourage a strong community through neighborhood engagement.

The 400 Block of North Rexford Dr. was closed from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the event, while many guests opted to park for free at the Rexford/Civic Center after 5 p.m.