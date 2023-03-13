WEST HOLLYWOOD—The popular West Hollywood Pump Lounge and Tom Tom Restaurant has had its liquor license suspended after officials from the Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted a routine investigation finding that the restaurant made several violations. The suspension officially went into effect on March 8.

The violations which occurred between July and September of 2022 included selling alcohol to minors, serving intoxicated patrons, and failing to maintain accurate records of alcohol sales at the both locations.

A representative for the ABC said that the suspension of the liquor licenses is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to enforce laws related to the sale and service of alcohol and to protect the safety of the public.

The owners of the Pump Lounge and Tom Tom, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval wrote in a statement that they are disappointed but claimed that they will be committed to ABC protocols.

Vanderpump has had multiple issues with her restaurants in recent years. Former employees of her restaurant SUR filed a class action lawsuit against Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd for forcing them to work over 8 hours a day, more than 40 hours a week, and seven-day workweeks without overtime compensation. They were also sued for failing to pay overtime wages and failing to provide meal breaks at Tom Tom Restaurant, Pump Lounge, and Villa Blanca.

The filing revealed that the couple did not admit to violating any labor laws and remained in denial of the claims brought against them.

Villa Blanca officially closed down in 2020 after a former employee filed a sexual harassment lawsuit. Vanderpump and Todd lost the case which reportedly bankrupted Villa Blanca.

Lisa Vanderpump is an English born television personality, businesswoman and actress. Since 2013, she has been a main cast member on Vanderpump Rules. From 2010 to 2019, she was an original main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She made her first film debut at age 13 in the 1973 romantic comedy A Touch of Class, playing Julia Allessio, the daughter of Glenda Jackson’s character.

She and her husband have owned 36 restaurants, bars and clubs across the United Kingdom and the United States.