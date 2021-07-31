CALIFORNIA—Mayor Eric Michael Garcetti’s home, located in the Hancock Park area, was vandalized late Thursday, July 30, following a protest.

The incident occurred several hours after Mayor Garcetti signed an ordinance that would restrict homeless encampments in the City of Los Angeles.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of the protest. LAPD Lt. Rec Ingram told CBS LA that, “unfortunately around midnight, they [protesters] were a little bit loud and boisterous and were getting a little out of hand, and that’s why we decided to give them a dispersal order.”

Mayor Garcetti’s home was graffitied, had windows broken, and trash was thrown throughout the landscape.

According to City News Service, there were no injuries or arrests reported.