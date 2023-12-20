MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that city offices will be closed starting Friday, December 22 thru Monday, January 1, 2024. The period is designated for staff to spend quality time with their loved ones.

While city offices will be closed limited city services will be available during this time to ensure that any urgent matters are addressed promptly.

Limited Services: While some city services will be available, such as Code Enforcement and Building Safety Inspections, there will be a decrease in staffing levels, and response times may be longer than usual. The last day to submit Special Event Permits or Temporary Use Permits in 2023 will be December 21.

Emergency Services: Emergency services, including Los Angeles County Fire and Sherriff’s Departments, will operate as usual to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. Public Safety monitoring and alerts will continue.

City Programs and Events: Limited programs will be available at the Michael Landon Community Center. Visit the Community Services Department webpage for more information.

Public Counter Hours

The Planning and Building Safety Online Portal will be unavailable for plan review or permit submittal requests from December 21, 2023, 5:30 p.m. through January 2, 2024, 7:30 a.m. For Planning and permit expirations, email mplanning@malibucity.org or mbuilding@malibucity.org prior to the expiration date. City appeal periods will be tolled to accommodate the closure. The Malibu Municipal Code prohibits construction of any kind on City holidays MMC 8.24.050(G) which includes Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Limited services will be available during the closure via email and phone:

-Code Enforcement – 310-456-2489, ext. 384

-Building Safety Inspections– 310-456-2489, ext. 259

-Fire Rebuild Contract Planner – 310-456-2489, ext. 385 or ashah@malibucity.org

-Contract City Reviewers (Biology, Geology, Coastal Engineering, Environmental Health) – see the handout for contact information.

-Contract Planners – look up Contract Planners’ contact information in the City Staff Directory.