WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, December 19, the city of West Hollywood announced that during the City Council meeting on Monday, December 18, the next Mayor will be John M. Erickson and Vice Mayor will be Chelsea Lee Byers. A Resolution was approved to change the title of Mayor Pro Tempore to Vice Mayor. Since Cityhood in 1984, the organization of the West Hollywood City Council has been comprised of the Mayor, Mayor Pro Tempore, and Councilmembers. Adoption of the Resolution changes the Mayor Pro Tempore title to Vice Mayor as a local preference, moving forward.

Councilmembers serve for a term of four years and are elected at large. The City Councilmembers annually select members to serve as Mayor and Vice Mayor; these positions rotate among the Councilmembers.

Incoming Mayor Erickson and Incoming Vice Mayor Byers will be sworn-in at West Hollywood’s annual City Council Reorganization and Installation meeting and oath of office ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. at the City’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. A reception will immediately follow at the West Hollywood Library that is open and free to the public.

The meeting and ceremony will be live-broadcast and streamed as part of the regular WeHo City Council meeting and will be available by tuning into Channel 10 on Spectrum within West Hollywood, by visiting www.weho.org/wehotv, or by visiting the City’s WeHoTV YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv. In addition, meetings can also be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku streaming platforms by searching “WeHoTV” within the search functions of these services.

John M. Erickson, current Mayor Pro Tempore, was elected to the West Hollywood City Council on November 3, 2020. In 2010, Erickson was selected to intern for the West Hollywood City Council. After leaving City Hall, he served as a Legislative Representative at LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) and is currently the Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications, and Marketing at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.

Erickson received his Ph.D. in American Religious History from Claremont Graduate University and a Dual-Master’s Degree from Claremont Graduate University. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a B.A. in English and Women’s Studies.

Chelsea Lee Byers, current Councilmember, was elected to the West Hollywood City Council on November 8, 2022. She became connected to West Hollywood through the Women’s Leadership Conference leading to program partnerships with West Hollywood, including Women Manifest (2016), the Cannabis Education Forum (2015-2018), collaborative film screenings, panels, and more. While working with United Way’s Everyone In campaign, Byers engaged with City Social Services and Strategic Initiatives to bring educational programming to the community on homelessness and housing solutions. She currently works as Director of Programs and Partnership with Women’s Voices Now and is a core team member with Beautiful Trouble.

Byers studied at Universidad Internacional Cuernavaca, Franklin University Switzerland and received her B.A. in Political Science and Women’s Studies from Northern Arizona University.

For more details, contact West Hollywood’s City Council Offices at (323) 848-6460. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.