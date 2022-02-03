MALIBU—The city is accepting applications through March 31, 2022 for the Fiscal Year 2022- 2023 General Fund Grant Program from local non-profit organizations to fund efforts that benefit the community.

“Seeing the diversity of excellent non-profit organizations that we have here in Malibu is a wonderful reminder of how passionate and charitable our community is,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “The grants are an important way that the City supports local charitable efforts that benefit Malibu, from addressing homelessness, to education, arts and culture, to the environment.”

According to the city of Malibu website, in 2021, 20 community-based organizations received General Fund Grants totaling $148,000.

Organizations can apply using the PDF form available at: www.MalibuCity.org/GeneralFund. Please note that applying organizations must provide a digital or physical copy of all required documentation specified on the first page of the grant application in order to be eligible for funding.

Applications can be submitted by email to: Parker Davis, pdavis@malibucity.org, or by mail to: Parker Davis Administrative Services Department, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. All supporting materials must be received by mail or online by the application deadline of March 31 at 5 p.m.

All submitted applications will be reviewed by the City Council’s Administration and Finance Subcommittee, and the Subcommittee’s recommendations will be presented to the Malibu City Council for award during the annual budget approval in June.

For more details about the program, visit webpage at www.MalibuCity.org/GeneralFund.