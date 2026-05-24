SANTA MONICA—At 3:06 p.m. on Friday, May 22, the Santa Monica Police Department posted an update on its Facebook page about a struggle on the beach between two people and that led to an arrest.

The struggle started as an attempted theft of the victim’s cellphone on the beach, during which the attacker allegedly struck the victim with a metal pole.

The victim showed officers who responded to the beach with an image of the attacker, prompting a search where the individual in the description was located inside a nearby restroom.

The suspect was arrested, but no name or age has been released to the public. The Santa Monica Fire Department treated the victim for a non-fatal wound.

The SMPD is asking anyone with information about the incident contact them at (310)-458-8427.