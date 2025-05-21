MALIBU—On Tuesday, May 20, the city of Malibu provided an update noting that it’s moving forward with its Speed Safety Program with a focus to ensure the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers on Pacific Coast Highway.

The program was in response to the four Pepperdine University students killed in October 2024 and other serious collisions on PCH.

Fraser Bohm was charged in a fatal car crash that killed the four students October 17, 2024. Bohm, 22, was charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He pled not guilty to all charges at an arraignment in Department 100 of the Van Nuys Courthouse. At arraignment, the previously set bail of $8 million was reduced by the court to $4 million.

On October 17, Bohm was allegedly speeding in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu when witnesses saw him lose control of his car causing him to crash into nearby parked vehicles before hitting four pedestrians who were standing on the side of the roadway. All four pedestrians died at the scene. They were identified as: Niamh Rolston, Peyton Steward, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams.

As a result of that fatal collision, in addition to others, SB 1297 was signed into law in 2024, authorizing the installation of five speed camera systems along Malibu’s 21-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.

How It Works:

Speed cameras use radar/laser tech to detect speeding vehicles. Violators may receive a warning or citation.

Penalties After 60-Day Warning Period:

• $50: 11–15 MPH over limit

• $100: 16–25 MPH over limit

• $200: 26+ MPH over limit

• $500: 100+ MPH

Next Steps in the program:

• Draft Use Policy & Impact Report will be posted soon for 30-day public review

• Malibu City Council will vote to adopt the policy

• Cameras can be installed afterward

The public can watch the April 23 virtual meeting via YouTube: https://youtu.be/fBycUr6uoKU.

For more additional details visit: https://malibucity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1893