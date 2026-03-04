MALIBU—On Wednesday, March 4, the Malibu Public Safety Commission will hold its next meeting. As noted on the city of Malibu Public Safety Facebook page, the meeting will be held at Malibu City Hall. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in from 5 in the multipurpose room.

During the meeting, routine matters will be discussed. For more information visit the city of Malibu website at: https://malibucity.org/agendacenter. View the current and previous two years’ agendas and minutes for the City Council and all commissions, committees and boards.