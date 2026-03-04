MALIBU—The California Transportation Department announced that from March 2 to March 8, there will be road closures on the Topanga Canyon Boulevard as repairs continue to fix the damage done by the Pacific Palisades Fire. During this period, there will also be closures on the Pacific Coast Highway.

According to the post on the city of Malibu Facebook page, the road closures will stretch from Grand View Drive to the Pacific Coast Highway on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. In addition, on PCH, there will be closures stretching from Carbon Beach Terrace to Temescal Canyon Road.

There will be limits on the speed of traveling vehicles. The limit will be 35 miles per hour when traveling from Sunset Boulevard to Temescal Canyon Road, and vehicles will be restricted to 25 miles for those who need to commute between Carbon Beach Terrace and Sunset Boulevard. There will be additional work being done in Malibu between Guernsey Ave and Trancas Canyon Road as well as between Big Rock Drive and Corral Canyon Bridge and Las Flores Canyon Road and from Sunset Boulevard and Las Flores Canyon Road.

One lane will be closed on the Pacific Coast Highway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Workers will be doing trenching work close to Old Topanga Canyon Road, Topanga Canyon Boulevard will not be open between midnight and 5 a.m.

The status of the road closures can be monitored on the California Department of Transportation’s quick map website, which can be found at the following website https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.