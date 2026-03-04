LOS FELIZ—The Los Angeles Police Department reported on Monday, March 1 that two suspects responsible for the theft of catalytic converters had been arrested.

On February 27, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Northeast Division patrol officers observed suspects removing a catalytic converter from underneath a parked vehicle in the area of Rodney Drive and Los Feliz Boulevard. When officers attempted to detain the suspects they fled in a vehicle, and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspects later lost control of their vehicle, resulting in a single-vehicle traffic collision. The suspects then fled on foot. Officers took two suspects into custody. They were identified as Elvin Ferrera, 23 from Whittier, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Huntington Park.

LAFD responded to the scene and transported both suspects to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the traffic crash. Two additional suspects remain outstanding.

During the investigation, officers recovered five additional catalytic converters from the suspect vehicle. Detectives will work to determine whether the recovered property is connected to additional thefts in the area.

The Northeast area has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts this year and is calling for public help to prevent these crimes. Vehicle owners, especially those with Toyota sedans, are advised to park in well-lit locations or off the street when possible and to use cloud-based home security cameras.

The public is also asked to follow LAPD Northeast on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, for additional crime-prevention information, such as catalytic converter cages or guards, and upcoming VIN etching and marking events.

Anyone with details, including surveillance video related to catalytic converter thefts in the Northeast Area, is asked to contact Northeast Auto Detectives at (323) 561-3257. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous may contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.lacrimestoppers.org, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile application.