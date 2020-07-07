MALIBU—On Monday, July 7, Malibu’s Temporary Skate Park opened to the public after months of lockdown. There is a list of restrictions visitors must follow when visiting the park.

The construction of the skating park has been in progress for years. The city of Malibu has not had a skating park since the destruction of Papa Jack’s Park a decade ago, and its replacement by the Whole Foods supermarket.

On February 24 of this year, the city council of Malibu has given approval for the final design of the Temporary Skate Park, and the construction has started since. The opening date of the skating park was scheduled for later, but the coronavirus disease hastened the speed of the construction.

People interested in skating at the park can reserve an online slot at the website https://booking.appointy.com/en-US/jbobbett/bookings/calendar?sr=753211. The park can be booked by a a maximum of twelve people at a time. Six spots are reserved for those who want to book the park online, while the rest of the spots are available for walk-ins on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The park is open to public from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m, but each skater can only spend 55 minutes in the park. Helmets and face masks are mandatory at the park. An exception to the rule is that visitors can remove face masks while they are skating.

The park has a mini-bowl, multiple rails, hubbas, a small quarter pipe and stairs. 200 reservations have already been made in the last seven days, as reported by the Malibu Surfside News.