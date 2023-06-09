HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A man was shot and killed outside a Hollywood Hills home on the Wednesday, June 7.

The shooting was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department at approximately 2 a.m. in the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive. Law enforcement arrived to find the victim, who was later identified as 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel, who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lahaziel was reportedly attending a poker game at the property when he stepped outside and engaged in an argument with the suspect. The suspect produced a weapon and opened fire on Lahaziel.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing as the shooting suspect, who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, is still yet to be identified and apprehended.

Investigators are searching for additional video footage in the area. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.