WEST PALM BEACH, FL—On Sunday, February 22, at approximately 1:30 a.m.(EST), U.S. Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) deputies were alerted to an intruder armed with a shotgun and a can of gasoline at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate located at 1100 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach County, Florida.



Reports indicate that the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina, had breached the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago estate when he was shot by Secret Service agent(s).



Local Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed that the suspect was dead at the scene.



Multiple reports indicate that one of Martin’s family members reported the suspect missing. The suspect was described as being approximately six feet tall. He drove a Volkswagen Tigeaun with a Sandhills Community College parking sticker on the window.



A neighbor of the Martin family posted this message on X. The message was from the suspect’s aunt.



“My nephew Austin Tucker Martin is missing. He left home at 1:00 p.m. yesterday[Saturday, February 21st] and hasn’t had contact with anyone since 7:51 yesterday [2/21]. This is not like him at all. Vass/Southern Pines area, have also reached out to the FBI. Please reach out if anyone has seen him.”



Moore County Sheriff’s Office posted the following information regarding the family’s missing persons report.



“The Moore County Sheriff’s Office confirms that on February 22, 2026, at approximately 1:38 a.m.a relative of 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin approaached a deputy at a local business and reported him missing. He was subsequently entered into a national missing person data base.



Following that report, federal authorities informed the Sheriff’s Office that they are conducting an active investigation in Florida involving Martin. A t their request the missing person case information has been turned over to federal investigators.



The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is not involved int he Florida investigation, which is being handled by federal authorities. Any questions regarding the shooting or related investigative matters should be directed to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Miami Field Office and the United States Secret Service.



The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is unable to confirm or comment on any details beyond the initial missing person report.”



President and Melania Trump were not on the premises at the time of the incident. The President and First Lady were in attendance at the Governor’s Dinner at the White House.



A post from someone familiar with the Martin family requested prayers for the family who lost their daughter, Caitlin Renae Martin, 21, in a head-on collision in August of 2023. That was the sister of Austin Tucker Martin.