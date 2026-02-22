MILAN, ITALY– On the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, The U.S. beat Canada 2-1 in Overtime to win men’s hockey gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in thrilling fashion, on Sunday, February 22 . Jack Hughes became a U.S. hero, as he scored the Golden goal in one of the greatest hockey games of all time.

As he sunk the puck behind Canada’s goalie Jordan Binnington, he threw up his arms in celebration as the rest of the U.S. flew off the benches to join him on the ice.

It was pure bliss and joy, the brotherhood of team USA-the jubilant players proudly skating across the rink. Draped in the American flag, after losing two heartbreaking gold medal games to team Canada, at last the United States has conquered the Canadian behemoth.

These fierce rivals wasted no time as Matt Boldy of Team USA scored early in the first period to go up 1-0. Canada controlled the second period, tying the contest at one apiece in the second period courtesy of Cale Makar.

Canada blew several opportunities including a 5 on 3 penalty, because American goalie Connor Hellebuyck was sensational. Stopping 41 of the 42 shots, including a stick save which was heart stopping.

If not for Hellebuyck, Canada would have blown out Team USA and certainly flew home with the Gold medal. It was the greatest game of his career, and that’s saying something since he is the reigning NHL MVP.

Jack Hughes was filled with national pride basking in the glimmering Gold in his post game comments. “This is all about our country. I love the USA, I love our teammates… I’m so proud to be American today.”

It is the third ever gold medal for the United States men’s hockey team.

A winner-take-all showdown between the U.S. and Canada has long been the most enticing potential matchup at these Olympics, but neither hockey superpower had the luxury of just strolling to the gold-medal match.

The U.S. needed an overtime game winner from Quinn Hughes to survive Sweden in the quarterfinals. Canada rallied to overcome third-period deficits against Czechia in the quarters and Finland in the semis.

The Americans withstood unrelenting Canadian pressure for most of the second period, even killing off the 5-on-3 power play that lasted 93 seconds. Hellebuyck made a series of massive saves at close range, even stuffing the Olympics’ leading points scorer Connor McDavid on a breakaway.

In a stunning coincidence, the women’s United States beat team Canada by a score of 2-1 in OT in their Gold Medal game on Thursday.

Spooky.

Megan Keller scored the Golden goal in OT on a killer backhander which squirted under the 5 hole, into the net for immortalaty.

This was the best Winter Olympics in United States history. Amashing 12 gold medals in the 2026 Milan Winter games.

The game started bright and early at 5:10 a.m. with the drama, thrills and gripping action, it was an instant classic.

TEAM USA WINS GOLD, what else matters?