STUDIO CITY— On January 4, 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations- West Bureau LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force arrested two suspects, Deavonte Kimble, 30, and Max Lord, 31, at the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive in Studio City, California, for assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to one suspect being a Parolee at large.

On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force began an investigation into a suspect related to an assault with a deadly weapon and Parolee at large. The LAPD task force was granted a search warrant of a residence believed to be the suspects by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

On January 4, 2023, the LAPD task force conducted a search warrant of the suspects’ residence in the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive in Studio City. While searching the residence, LAPD investigators discovered several assault rifles, handguns, 3 firearm suppressors, high-capacity magazines, assault rifle building parts/components and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Kimble has been and booked for Assault with a Deadly weapon and had a bail amount set at $310,000.00. However, Kimble’s bail has been revoked due to his parole status. It appears Kimble was arrested in Chicago back in 2015 for possession of

Lord has been booked for Possession of Assault Rifles. Lord’s bail has been set at $35,000.00.

Both suspects are believed to be involved in the music industry. Lord is believed to be Grammy award winning engineer and hip-hop producer, Max Lord, a member of the collective 808 Mafia who’s worked with artists such as the late Juice WRLD, Migos, Travis Scott, Halsey, and Cardi B to name a few. Lord and Kimble are both residents of Los Angeles.

Canyon News was unable to confirm if the suspect is in fact producer Max Lord, but was able to confirm that the arrested suspect shares the same name and birthday as the producer. Canyon News has reached out to LAPD investigating Detective Smith for additional information but was unable to hear back before print.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective II Smith at (213) 473-0408. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1- 877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.