MELROSE—Melrose has raised $28,000 to assist local police force in ending a high volume of robberies that have been trending in the area.

According to reports, the issue has grown to such a degree that police officials have had to issue tactical alerts to all units. Police officers have also increased their presence in the Melrose and Fairfax area where violent home robberies have transpired. Some of these crimes include smash-and-grab robberies and cases of people being robbed at gunpoint. Recently, a local Nordstrom’s was robbed by multiple suspects.

There is also a plan to install cameras in the Melrose neighborhood as a preventative. According to Melrose Action, which is an organization dedicated to stopping crime and alerting locals of potential crimes, the cameras will be like those found in stores. It is said that the cameras will be installed as early as next week.

On Saturday, November 13 at around 1:50 a.m., there was a violent robbery that occurred on the 700 block of North Gardner Street. Suspects were said to have arrived in three separate vehicles and armed with guns. The suspects approached more than one victim at a rental property and obtained a collection of the victims valuables. The victims were said to have been hiding in their backyard during the incident.

A tweet from Melrose Action warned the public as of November 26 to remain vigilant if they are travelling at night and to keep their valuables hidden. This report was sent out after a robbery occurred in the Lakewood area where suspects utilized sledgehammers and crow bars to rob a home.

Police officials reported that many victims have been followed after leaving the Jewelry district, Melrose Avenue, expensive restaurants and nightclubs. Victims have been targeted for the type of jewelry they wear and the type of cars they drive. Over 110 incidents have been reported to officials and it is unclear if these crimes are related but there is a possibility that Los Angeles gangs could be involved.

The public is welcome to leave anonymous tips at www.lapdonline.org