MALIBU—On Tuesday, April 21, the city of Malibu announced that it is hiring a Development and Operations Manager.

The city is looking for a dynamic, service-driven leader to serve as Development and Operations Manager in the Community Development Department. This key role oversees development services, including permitting, public engagement, and operational strategy, helping deliver efficient and transparent service to the community.

The position offers a competitive salary of $131,400–$171,447 annually, great benefits, and the opportunity to work in a beautiful coastal community while shaping Malibu’s future.

The application deadline is April 24, 2026.

To see the complete job description, qualifications, and to apply, visit:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/malibucity/jobs/5271939/development-and-operations-manager?fbclid=IwY2xjawRVmdZleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETBNalVPejRqdHRHejc4bXk2c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHqjBo9RpsQBnUgesRm6lKm5i4KU7UGZKue9LBqS6cOIxV8wuxeKnllJvSOrl_aem_l673plTp_jOorPHuA6kq5w