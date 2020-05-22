UNITED STATES─Sometimes you never know how strong of a person you are mentally until you place yourself in a predicament to prove your willpower. I have been actively working to improve my health since the start of the year, I’ve had hiccups throughout the process, but if there is one thing that I’m good at is when I make a sacrifice I tend to stick to it with an iron fist.

For the past month, I have gone sugar free. Yes, it is a daunting task America, but have cut out sugar in every way possible. What does that mean, no artificial sweeteners, no carbonated beverages, no juices, simply water and milk people. I honestly thought there was no way in the world I could survive on primarily drinking water for as long as I have. Well, I have news for you America; it is not as bad as you think. I feel like my body is cleansing itself every single day. I feel like my blood is moving through my veins stronger now than ever before.

It is indeed a lot to take in at one time, but I found a way to make it happen and remind myself of the goal at the end of the tunnel. It is so transformative; I have no desire to return to the way that I used to eat. I don’t miss those bad food items that I used to have so much comfort eating. That is the thing that I’ve come to grips with in terms of mental strength. The longer that you go without eating an item, the more you don’t miss it. I used to be a consumer of soda because it used to give me a burst of energy during a busy day. Not anymore, sleep is helping me a ton, to stay refreshed after a long day of work people.

In addition, taking moments during the day whenever it is possible to grab a quick nap, 15-20 minutes helps tremendously. The body cannot run on empty, you have to eat, you have to sleep, you have to have downtime. The body, the mind cannot function without doing those things. You’ll crash, you will burn and it will take way longer than ever to get back to normal. If there is one thing I’ve been struggling with is getting the active exercise that I want. Yes, I have exercise equipment at home, but it’s not the same as going to the gym or being fully immersed outdoors in the way that I would like.

It is not an excuse, so I have to work harder to make things benefit me in the direction that I want. That mindset people: this is your focal point. What do you want? What are you doing to make it happen? What strengths do you have that you can utilize to your advantage to counter any weaknesses? Self-evaluation helps one to find ways to be better than what you were before.. This is not about critically examining every single thing you do; it’s about finding ways to bring your best self to the table every single day. Rather it’s your health, family, work or some other personal aspiration you want to achieve.