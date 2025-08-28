MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On August 27, at approximately 8:30 a.m. The City of Minneapolis reported an active shooter at Annunciation Catholic Church located on West 54th Street between Harriet and Garfield Avenues.

Reports indicate that the shooter, later identified as Robert Westman, was located outside the Church when he opened fire through the stained glass windows, killing two children, ages eight and ten, and injuring 17 others while they attended the Catholic School’s Mass.



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hare held a question-and-answer session with the press following the shooting.



Chief O’Hare did not share very much about the shooter other than that he was a male, in his twenties, wearing black, and they did not know the motive, but he did kill himself following the shootings. He shot a couple a couple dozen rounds of ammunition from three different weapons before turning the gun on himself. The case is still being investigated. The exact number of rounds is unknown.



Multiple reports indicate that Robert Westman had recently submitted an official request to change his name from Robert to Robin Westman. His mother reportedly worked at the school.



Bishops and Priests all over the United States offered their prayers and sympathy following the tragic shooting. The Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, sent his condolences via Telegram.



“My Dear Brothers and Sisters,



It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the news of a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Let us unite in prayer for the victims, their families, and the entire parish community. May God grant healing, comfort, and peace to those affected by this senseless act of violence.



Let us pray:



For the injured, that they may receive prompt medical attention, and recover from their wounds. For the families of those who lost their lives, that they may find solace in God’s love and support from their community.



For the students, faculty, and parish community, that they may experience God’s peace and comfort in the midst of this tragedy.



May we come together in solidarity and prayer to support those affected by this event. May God bless and protect us all. May God Bless You—Pope Leo XIV