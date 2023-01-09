MALIBU—A 23-year-old hiker was rescued in Malibu on Sunday, January 8, at around 2:30 a.m. after an hours long operation. The hiker was reported missing on Saturday, January 7, around 8:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department sent out a helicopter to search for the missing hiker for over an hour but was unable to find him. Malibu’s Search and Rescue Team, which was composed of three people, conducted a search in the same region and was able to locate him.

The hiker was found in a remote location. An additional helicopter was sent out to airlift him out of the location which was described as treacherous.

It is unknown how the hiker ended up in a remote location.

It is not uncommon for hikers to be poorly prepared before a hike. It is strongly recommended that hikers hike in pairs, inform someone on where they are going and when they are expected to return, and to be mindful of staying on the designated trails.