WEST HOLLYWOOD—On December 23, 2019, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reached out to the public for assistance on their official social media pages in locating a missing man who frequented West Hollywood. David William Ottenhouse, was described as a 52 year-old green eyed and brown haired White male who was last seen on September 4, 2019.

He was described as living a “transient lifestyle” and had not contacted his family upon going missing. His family expressed concern for his health and well being. No details have been released noting Mr. Ottenhouse to be an at-risk individual.

The search came to an end on Monday, June 29, 2020, when the LASD updated via social media that Ottenhouse had been found. No additional details, such as his current location and whether he is alive or dead were disclosed by the authorities.