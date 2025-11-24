WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced that they will host a Mobility Pop-Up on Tuesday, November 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard, known as Operation Firefly.

Bicycle lights will be given to people who have their bikes with them, on a first-come, first-served basis; supplies are limited. A water station and other complimentary giveaways will be available to everyone, along with information about mobility projects underway in West Hollywood. City staff will be available to speak with community members in English and Spanish about the importance of riding with lights.

When riding a bike at night on a highway, sidewalk, or bikeway, California Vehicle Code § 21201(d) requires that your bicycle be equipped with a white light that is visible from a distance of 300 feet from the front and side of your bicycle. Alternatively, the white lamp can be attached to the bicycle rider, such as to a helmet, so long as it is still visible from 300 feet.

Bicycles must be equipped with the following lights: a red reflector or solid or flashing red light with a built-in reflector on the rear of the bike that is visible from a distance of 500 feet when in front of headlights on a motor vehicle; a white or yellow reflector on each pedal, shoe, or ankle that is visible from both the front and rear of the bicycle at a distance of 200 feet; a white or yellow reflector on each side of the bicycle on the forward portion of the bicycle and a white or red reflector on each side of the bicycle on the rear portion of the bicycle.

Cyclists can pick up free bike lights (while supplies last), learn about mobility projects, and chat with city staff about safe riding, and tips for night cycling safety.

For additional details about mobility projects in West Hollywood visit www.weho.org/mobility.

For information about the Safer Cycling Mobility Pop-up contact Chris Corrao, West Hollywood Senior Transportation Planner, at (323) 848-3170 or at ccorrao@weho.gov. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.