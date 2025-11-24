BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, November 20, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that there will be upcoming road closures for One Beverly Hills construction work:

Friday, December 5 from 8 p.m. thru Sunday, December 7 at 8 a.m.

Traffic Impacts:

-N. Santa Monica Blvd will experience lane closures between Wilshire Blvd. & Moreno Dr.

-One lane in each direction will remain open.

-Bike lanes and sidewalks will be closed, with detours in place for cyclists and pedestrians.

Motorists and pedestrians should plan accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more details contact the One Beverly Hills Construction Hotline at (424) 252-1338.