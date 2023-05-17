BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Tuesday, May 16 that Nestor Otazu, was selected as the next Deputy Director of Rent Stabilization beginning Monday, May 22. Otazu has been an employee of the Beverly Hills for the past 25 years.

He currently serves as the City’s Community Preservation Manager overseeing compliance with various property maintenance, land use, building, and health and safety regulations. As Deputy Director, he will administer and enforce the City’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

“I am very pleased to welcome Nestor to this new role,” said Timothea Tway, Director of Community Development. “With almost three decades in Beverly Hills and his directly relevant experience working with both our tenants and landlords, I’m confident he will thrive in the position and enhance this critical division of the City.”

He started working for the city of Beverly Hills in 1998 as a Building Systems Technician before shifting to Code Enforcement Officer in 2000. He was later named manager of the division in 2008. He has worked to expand the service and program operations to seven days a week. Otazu has managed and administered rent stabilization codes and tenant and landlord processes.

In the year 2017, he started an active role with Beverly Hills leaders in the implementation, rollout and development of the new Rent Stabilization Program and rent registry.