New “Scream VI” Trailer Reveals New Details

HOLLYWOOD—This is my must see movie of 2023, I’m referring to the fifth sequel of the horror franchise, “Scream.” No I’m not talking about the 2022 version, I’m referring to “Scream VI.” A teaser was released in December that made it crystal clear New York is a dangerous place as the infamous Ghostface travels away from Woodsboro to go after our survivors in the Big Apple.

The official trailer for the film was released on Thursday, January 19 and man does it deliver. I thought the teaser was fantastic because it left very little for the viewers to pierce apart. Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding) are all now living in NYC. Tara, Mindy and Chad are all attending college at Blackmore University, while Sam keeps a close eye on her sibling. We see the return of two favorites as Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) reprises her role as the iconic reporter, as the only legacy character to appear in all six films.

The audience also sees the return of Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), whose fate was unknown at the end of “Scream 4.” There is a lot of hype for this sequel, which if I’m being honest, I hope trumps the original (might be hard to do), but if it surpasses “Scream 2” than that is a major plus. Ghostface is seen donning multiple masks each different in their own respect.

Potential clue for a motive, not to mention they’re armed with a shotgun. Yes people, a shotgun, so are killer or killers are not messing around this time, which has me worried for the fate of our survivors, where rumor has it this installment is bloody and no one is safe, which makes for a fun sequel if you ask me if you toss all the rules out the window. Just a tease, we have a shrine of all the past murderers and their victims, including masks, a tense subway scene, a bloody final act, a ladder crawl, people falling, and a scene involving Gale and Ghostface that is certain to be iconic.

The trailer is ladled with blood, scenes that look intense and for the first time in 6 movies, Gale Weathers finally receiving a phone call from Ghostface, with dialogue that will leave “Scream” fans in a tizzy. I mean when you have Ghostface uttering “I’m something different,” it sends chills down the spine. In addition, to our survivors in New York, the new flick also stars Josh Segarra, Dermont Mulroney, Liana Liberato, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori and Samara Weaving.

“Scream VI” arrives in theaters on March 10. Trust me when I say, I will absolutely be getting my tickets for this hotly anticipated sequel that looks like it could be one of the best in the franchise.