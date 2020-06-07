SAN FRANCISCO—Police officers were informed on Friday, June 5, to stop training on carotid hold. This chokehold shuts off blood flow through the carotid arteries to the brain, by constricting the carotid artery in a person’s neck. In a press conference held on Monday, June 1, legislation officials are working on banning the carotid hold maneuver by law in California.

Any chokehold procedures that shut off a person’s air supply via the carotid artery have not been used in the state of California since 2014. Police officials were trained only to use the chokehold method when subduing a suspect into custody if the officer was in a life or death situation.

Los Angeles police officers used the chokehold at least 975 times to detain suspects into custody during the years of 1975 to 1980, 16 people have already been murdered during the chokehold maneuver, 12 of the people were African American, and several people were injured while being subdued by the chokehold procedure.

On Memorial Day, the murder of George Floyd during the chokehold procedure has caused a reaction of violence. It is a continued challenge to civil rights leaders and civil rights attorneys across the United States to fight for the rights of the people.

To prevent the death of a suspect while in custody Law enforcement departments require guidelines and specific standards of appropriate behavior that must be followed by every police officer.